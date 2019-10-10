The World Affairs Council of DFW to Honor Former Dallas Mayor

Former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings will be the recipient of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth’s H. Neil Mallon Award, the organization announced. The council’s most prestigious honor is presented annually to individuals who have excelled at promoting the international focus and increasing the international standing of North Texas.

“I am honored to join the distinguished list of leaders who have received this award from the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.” said Rawlings. “I look forward to celebrating the incredible international diversity of our city and region at the Mallon Award dinner in November,” said Rawlings.

In his two terms as mayor of Dallas, Rawlings spearheaded initiatives to foster the arts, reduce poverty, and eliminate domestic violence. He came to Dallas with the hopes of becoming a radio reporter and $200 in his pocket. He ended rising up in an ad agency, eventually becoming the CEO of Pizza Hut.

The award’s namesake, H. Neil Mallon, the late chairman of Dresser Industries, was the founder of the Dallas Council on World Affairs, now known as the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hunt Consolidated and will take place on November 1 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

The funds raised from the event will support the programs and educational initiatives of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

For more information, visit dfwworld.org