Mountain Time Ski Expo comes to Dallas Market Hall This Month

Ski enthusiasts have the Mountain Time Ski Expo to look forward to finding all the goodies they may need on their next skiing expedition, organizers said.

On Oct. 19 and 20, Dallas Market Hall will be the home for Mountain Time Expo, a two-day equipment sale and vacation planning resource for Texans who actively participate in skiing, snowboarding and other year-round recreation in the mountain destinations across North America.

Mountain Time Ski Expo will have the details on the best mountain destinations, resorts, ski areas, hotels, travel services and deals, and more. The expo will host a giant ski, snowboard, apparel and accessories sale by Doug & Lynda’s Ski Shop, featuring top brands to be sold directly on the Expo floor with savings up to 70% off while including customer care services like expert boot, ski and snowboard fittings.

Ninja Nation, led by Brian Arnold of American Ninja Warrior fame, will present a ninja-style obstacle course with 12-foot “warped wall”. Summit Climbing and HighPoint Expeditions will host the rock-climbing pavilion, and Fredonia Brewery and Lewis Wines will be holding complimentary tastings all weekend long at their beer and wine garden on-site.

“Texas is the third largest snow ski participant state in the United States. Our inaugural expo and forum were both very well-received by vendors and guests, so we are coming back bigger and with more firepower. A record-breaking 2018/2019 snowfall season and easy access have kept mountain destination consideration top of mind, especially for North Texans!” said Julien DuPont of Mountain Time Enterprises.

For more info, visit them here.