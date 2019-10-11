St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic is Coming Up

Organizers are busy finalizing plans for the 18th Annual St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic coming up Nov. 2 through 4.

This annual two-day event raises funds to ensure families don’t pay bills for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on their child’s health.

The events broke a record by raising $2 million in support of St. Jude at the event last year. Approximately 1,200 guests and 250 golf teams are anticipated to participate in this year’s festivities hosted by event chairs Holly and Doug Brooks and emceed by Scott Murray.

“Holly and I feel privileged to chair the 2019 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic,” Doug Brooks said. “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the world in the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and freely shares all discoveries. The North Texas community came out in record numbers to support us last year and we anticipate a remarkable and inspirational weekend again this year.”

The 2019 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars party will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

This year’s party will honor the efforts of well-known Philanthropists David and Carolyn Miller and their generous support of St. Jude and the Dallas community.

Tee time for the Golf Classic is at noon on Monday, Nov. 4 at Stonebriar Country Club on 5050 Country Club Drive in Frisco, Texas.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

For more information about the events, click here.