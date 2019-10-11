The Addams Family Returns to the Silver Screen

Addams Family Values came out in 1993, and that was the last time we saw them on the silver screen. Twenty-six years later, in the time of reboots and sequels that clutter our movie theaters, does The Addams Family hold itself as a worthy contender as a standalone, or does it fall flat against the two live-action films that precede it?

The first thing to note about this newer film is how close the animation stays to the original art style that was created by Charles Addams when it was a comic in The New Yorker.

The star-studded cast list alone gives moviegoers enough reason to see this film. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë

Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dog, and many more.

While many of the actors rose to fame due to live-action films and tv shows, that didn’t seem to have any hold over them when it came to voice acting. Theron, in particular, was able to bring Morticia to life— er death.

The jokes in this film are very witty and intelligent. There is also a fair share of absurdity in this film, which was refreshing to see!

This film is something the whole family can enjoy, as the humor doesn’t fall flat on adult viewers. The distinct art style and comedy in this film are leaving a lasting impression for everyone in your family!