GALLERY: Jimmy Choo Benefitting The Family Place

Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Jimmy Choo partnered up to help support The Family Place with an intimate lunch on Sept. 19.

Guests came in their fanciest shoes to kick off the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon, buy raffle tickets, and shop at Neiman Marcus NorthPark’s shoe salon featuring a special showing of Jimmy Choo’s after lunch. Jimmy Choo is excited to be a part of this years’ raffle, donating “Choo’s for Every Season” to one lucky winner. Some of the sponsors in attendance at the event were Dominion Harbor, Baylor Scott & White Health, Nancy Rogers, Bullion and Sewell.

(Courtesy photos)