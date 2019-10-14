Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church to Have Michelle Kinder and Larry James

On Nov. 7, Michelle Kinder and Larry James will present “Cultivating Thriving Community in Dallas” at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church. They are to speak about the importance of social and emotional health, valuing every neighbor, and the things that make for thriving community life for all people.

“As followers of Jesus, we are called to participate in God’s ongoing work of healing, transformation, and reconciliation. So, what exactly does that look like in the city where we live? What are the challenges and opportunities we face as a city and where and how is the church called to participate?”

Kinder is the former Executive Director of the Momentous Institute and is a licensed professional counselor and an expert in social emotional health. She is also a sought-after speaker on social-emotional health, leadership, and practices that make for whole, thriving communities. She has published pieces in the Dallas Morning News, Washington Post, Huff Post and Time Magazine, among others.

James is the President and CEO of City Square. He is known in the Dallas faith, business and media communities and currently serves the church in a dual appointment to City Square and Highland Park United Methodist Church.

The two will speak at 6:30 p.m.