Crime Reports Oct. 7 – 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT FAST ENOUGH

A woman intended to run into her home in the 3400 block of Hanover Street for just “a moment,” but even that turned out to be too long. Before she came back out at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 12, an opportunistic thief had taken the 2019 Lexus ES 350 that had been left idling in the driveway.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 5:26 p.m. in the 4600 block of Westside Drive: a 28-year-old man accused of driving without a license, having an expired registration sticker, and having a warrant.

9 Wednesday

Between 7:35 and 7:50 a.m., a burglar took credit cards from an Infinity QX60 parked in front of Chanel at the Highland Park Village and then made unauthorized charges.

Between 1 and 4:15 p.m., one or more burglars struck a home in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane and made off with multiple firearms, ammunition, a knife, a tool bag, and multiple tools.

At 8 p.m. a resident reported that his GMC pickup was stolen from in front of his home in the 5500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue and about $1,000 worth of tools were inside.

Overnight before 11:53 a.m., a burglar broke into a black Yukon at a home in the in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue and stole a computer, computer bag, passport, Apple Air Pods, and keys.

12 Saturday

A hit-and-run was reported at 4 p.m. at the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Fitzhugh Avenue.

A woman reported at 1:20 p.m. that she arrived back at home in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue at noon on October 10 after two days away to discover that her wedding ring and two bands were stolen from her drawer.

Arrested at 10:15 p.m.: a 58-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Arrested at 11:22 p.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of stealing a car in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

13 Sunday

A 21-year-old man who was accused of public intoxication at 5:43 a.m. was arrested in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of possessing drug paraphernalia in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

8 Tuesday

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 6 p.m. for warrants in the 4500 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 6:04 p.m.: A man reported that someone broke into his black F150 and stole a backpack that contained a MacBook, calculator, and a wallet in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A 47-year-old man from the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive reported at 7:43 p.m. that someone opened fraudulent accounts in his name.

9 Wednesday

Hope it wasn’t a long walk home. Reported at 7:35 a.m.: A Trek bike left in a rack at McColloch Intermediate School on Granada Avenue was taken between 10:40 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Oct. 1.

Arrested at 8:09 p.m.: A 53-year-old woman was accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.

Burglarized overnight before 8:30 a.m.: a white Ford F350 truck at University Park United Methodist Church on Caruth Boulevard.

10 Thursday

A construction company reported at 12:17 p.m. that someone stole $2,000 worth of property from a home being built in the 3300 block of Wentwood Drive.

12 Saturday

Stolen before 10:57 a.m.: a tire off a 2016 Nissan Altima at a home in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue.

13 Sunday

Reported at 3:12 p.m.: A Jeep Cherokee was burglarized, and items were taken out of the vehicle in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

At 9:38 p.m., youths attempted to break into the Snack Shack in Curtis Park.