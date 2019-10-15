Dallas Chamber Symphony’s Eighth Season opens on Oct 22

Dallas Chamber Symphony’s eighth season will open with “Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto 2,” led by Artistic Director and Conductor Richard McKay on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

“The DCS is a cornerstone of the performing arts community, known for world-class performers, imaginatively curated concert programs, and groundbreaking multi-disciplinary collaborations.”

The concert will feature work by three French composers. Firstly Maurice Ravel, with his neo-baroque orchestral suite, Le Tombeau de Couperin. Then Christopher Goodpasture, a renowned pianist, will solo with the orchestra on Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor. Then concluding with Francis Poulenc’s Sinfonietta.

The Dallas Chamber Symphony (DCS) is a professional orchestra’s main purpose is to engage in local audiences and to enlighten lives through preforming great music.

Dallas Chamber Symphony’s 2019-20 season performances include:

Tuesday, October 22, “Saint-Saëns Piano Concert 2”

Saturday, November 23, “The Wind”

Tuesday, February 11, “Tchaikovsky Serenade”

Tuesday, May 5, “Schumann”

