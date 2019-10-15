Spare Change? Collecting Coins Helps Children

SMU’s Ford Stadium hosted the Change is Good kick-off this summer to benefit neglected children. But the big help comes from generous neighborhoods, homemade lemonade stands, bake sales, and spare quarters found in jean pockets.

More than 232 Park Cities and Dallas families have been collecting spare change to help improve the lives of children served by Community Partners of Dallas.

Joanna Clarke, vice president of development for Community Partners of Dallas, described the need for resources and support to caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services as “urgent.”

Something seemingly as small as collecting and donating spare change, she said, can go a long way.

“Child Protective Services furnishes items such as winter coats, diapers, formula, holiday gifts, school uniforms, personal hygiene products, food, and more, and we send it to abused children in the community,” she said. “It sends the message that someone cares.”

The cumulative efforts will be seen on Oct. 27, when the 13th annual event is held at the organization’s new headquarters on Elmbrook Drive in Dallas’ Caring Corridor.

At that event, all collections – coins and other essentials – will be turned in.

Two families have led the effort – the Haddocks and the McEvoys.

“Community Partners of Dallas makes a drastic difference in the lives of children who are abused and neglected,” said Emily Haddock, co-chair.

Haddock’s children – Beatrice, Iris Anne, and Stinson – reached out to neighbors to fill their change jars.

“Our 8-year-old daughter wrote a speech about Change is Good and walked door-to-door delivering her message and encouraging neighbors to help children here in Dallas,” Haddock said. “Neighbors were so generous to look for spare change in their homes, and our daughter was proud to learn her voice and efforts could make a difference for other children in need.”

Amy McEvoy, co-chair, talked about the importance of family and philanthropy.

“Teaching our children to help other children — it’s wonderful to see,” she said. “It’s wonderful when the community comes together for such an important cause.”

McEvoy joined by her husband Nicholas and children Grace, Ford, and Georgia took the lemonade-stand approach in raising money for Change is Good.

“My three children have loved getting our block involved through hosting a lemonade stand and walking our neighbor’s new puppy for spare change,” she said. “Our jars are almost full.”