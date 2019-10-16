Home Finale on Tap for Lady Scots

With a District 11-5A title a foregone conclusion at this point, can Highland Park complete its league schedule with a perfect sweep?

The Lady Scots (29-11, 10-0) have won every set (30 total) of every match since the start of district play on Sept. 13. They’ve swept 15 consecutive matches overall, with the most recent victims being Conrad on Oct. 11 and Bryan Adams on Tuesday.

HP has four matches remaining in the regular season, including its home finale on Friday against Carrollton Creekview. After that come three road matches prior to starting postseason play during the first week of November.