HP Harriers Head to District Meet

Highland Park runners will start their postseason schedule on Thursday at the District 11-5A meet in McKinney. The girls race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Myers Park, followed by the boys race at 9:30 a.m.

The HP girls enter the district meet off a fifth-place team showing at the Flower Mound Invitational on Oct. 5. In that race, Cameron Fawcett finished third overall, while Alli Grace Ott was eighth in a field of 92 runners.

Meanwhile, the HP boys wrapped up their regular season by placing sixth in the team standings at the Jesuit Classic on Oct. 4 at Norbuck Park. Pierce Whiteman was the top individual finisher for the Scots.