Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Texas Ballet Theater Adds Staff

Texas Ballet Theater announced the addition of Anna Donovan, principal ballet master, and Robin Bangert, former TBT company dancer, to the teaching staff at TBT school Dallas.

Donovan, an Ireland native, joined TBT as principal ballet master in 2000. She trained at the Royal Ballet School and Elmhurst Ballet School. She danced with the Irish National Ballet for 17 years.

Bangert trained at the Academy of Performing Arts, The Harid Conservatory, North Carolina School of the Arts, and Houston Ballet’s Ben Stevenson Academy. Originally from Cape Cod, she joined TBT in 2004 and danced with the company for 14 seasons before retiring in 2018.

They will teach the advanced and professional training division levels, as well as the ensemble program. The two will also share ballet master responsibilities in TBT’s professional company in Fort Worth.

Tanika Turner

Tanika Turner is an editorial intern for People Newspapers, a D Magazine affiliate. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism. She is attempting to create a life she loves by taking chances. Most of her time is spent with her husband, two daughters and her cats (Batman and Robin). If her face is not hidden behind the pages of a romance novel she can be found playing in makeup.

