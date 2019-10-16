Texas Ballet Theater Adds Staff

Texas Ballet Theater announced the addition of Anna Donovan, principal ballet master, and Robin Bangert, former TBT company dancer, to the teaching staff at TBT school Dallas.

Donovan, an Ireland native, joined TBT as principal ballet master in 2000. She trained at the Royal Ballet School and Elmhurst Ballet School. She danced with the Irish National Ballet for 17 years.

Bangert trained at the Academy of Performing Arts, The Harid Conservatory, North Carolina School of the Arts, and Houston Ballet’s Ben Stevenson Academy. Originally from Cape Cod, she joined TBT in 2004 and danced with the company for 14 seasons before retiring in 2018.

They will teach the advanced and professional training division levels, as well as the ensemble program. The two will also share ballet master responsibilities in TBT’s professional company in Fort Worth.