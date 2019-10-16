Venise Stuart Named Honorary Chair for Dallas Symphony Orchestra League

Venise Stuart is the honorary chair for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League sixth annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon, Auctions and Style Show. It will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at The Ritz-Carlton.

Stuart is a prominent civic leader in Dallas and has a long history of working with the Dallas Symphony.

Stuart considers the majority of her life-long friends to be her ‘symphony friends’ who she has served with since starting in 1989.

She is working with her longtime friend and collaborator Patti Flowers. Flowers will be receiving the second annual Fashion Notes Designer Award. The duo will be working together in the coming months on another major event.

Flowers, a Texan native, spent most of her life working in the luxury fashion industry. Today she is recognized as one of the premier bridal and fine apparel designers in Texas. She is the owner of Flowers Design Studio and has dressed many of the most fashionable women in Texas.

Stuart is the president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and Flowers will chair the Mad Hatter’s Tea next April for the organization.

The two met while serving with the Junior League of Dallas more than 20 years ago. Their bond grew from their mutual respect for the other’s commitment to the Dallas community. Since then, they have worked both together and separately on behalf of the Dallas Symphony and many other cultural arts organizations.

They have both served on the Dallas Symphony boards in several dimensions and chaired the DSOL’s Presentation Ball.

Flowers, also a designer, has made many of Stuart’s dresses for her numerous charity events.

Fashion Notes will begin its celebration with the luncheon and style show that highlights fashion designs and the Dallas Symphony community. It will start at 10:30 a.m. with a Mystery Notes reception, a silent auction and Designer Award presentation and a show followed by a live auction.

Stanley Korshak, Patti Flowers Design Studio, and Kid Biz will feature fall fashions modeled by past and present league members and their families, DSOL debutantes, and members of the DSO family.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Symphony Association’s education and community outreach program.

For information on ticket pricing, sponsorships, donations and more visit dallassymphonyleague.com.