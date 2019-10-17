DMA to Host The 55th Art Ball

Brian Bolke will serve as chairman of the 2020 Art Ball — entitled Art Ball 55: Seeing the Dallas Museum of Art. This event will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the DMA.

Bolke will bring the focus of the event to the interaction of DMA’s art, building, and the viewers.

“This Art Ball is about inviting guests to truly experience the DMA,” said Bolke. “Art Ball 55 will celebrate the museum’s past, its present and its future as the city’s jewel.”

The evening will be broken down into three separate parts.

Foreshadow will be a cocktail reception that will look 55 years ahead, Déjà Vu is a seated dinner that will take diners back 55 years, and mirage will be a club-like celebration. Tickets are available for those who wish to only attend the after-party.

The number 55 is significant because not only is it the 55th Art Ball, but the number 55 signifies independence and the freedom to explore new human experiences.

All monies raised from the Art Ball support the DMA in presenting diverse exhibitions, providing innovative educational and public programs, and care for the collection of 25,000 objects. All this occurs while still offering free admission.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Nov. 11. For more information visit DMA.org.