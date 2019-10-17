Removal of Big Pecan To Begin on Monday

Weather permitting, removal of the Big Pecan Tree at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road will begin on Monday and continue for three days.

The town of Highland Park announced the scheduled for the tree’s removal Thursday afternoon.

“For 150 + years the Big Pecan Tree has adorned its place on Armstrong Parkway, and grew into a historic and cherished landmark for Highland Park,” Lt. Lance Koppa, public information officer, announced in an email. “While the Big Pecan Tree has proven to be extraordinarily resilient, sadly the tree has reached a point where its removal is necessary to maintain safety for pedestrians and passing motorists.”

Plans include preserving wood from the tree to be used in some commemorative way, depending the amount of useable lumber available after removal.

“Like you, I share many wonderful memories of the Big Pecan Tree,” Koppa said. “To quote Mayor Goodwin, ‘The legacy of the Big Pecan Tree will be preserved in many ways, most notably within its historic connections as a gathering place for the Highland Park community.'”