Culinary Roundup: Scaring Up Some Treats

We have a new healthy lunch spot for Uptown-dwellers and workers, some Halloween-themed offerings in Bishop Arts, and Uchibā’s October installment of Uncommon Ramen in this week’s roundup of all things food in Dallas. Hungry? Read on.

Flower Child to Open Uptown Location

Uptown residents and workers rejoice: the popular healthy fast-casual restaurant Flower Child will open its Uptown location next month at The Crescent.

Flower Child Rosewood Court will join the roster of Fox Restaurant Concepts eateries, and for the first time ever, will have full-service bar capabilities, including its existing list of organic wine, local beers, kombucha, cold-brew coffee, and fresh lemonades. The Rosewood Court location will also offer craft cocktails and sangria on tap.

The new location will also have a new menu of shareable plates available in the lounge area. The main menu will feature soups, a variety of toast and hummus options, salads, entrees, bowls, wraps, and a kids menu. Guests can also choose from several protein options to add to any dish.

The Uptown location will also offer daily juice options that are crafted from the extra fruits and vegetables from the menu’s main dishes.

The entire 6,500-square-foot location is comprised of a private dining room, main dining room, and an outdoor patio.

Justin Carlisle Collaborates with Chef Alex Astranti For Uchibā’s October Uncommon Ramen

Uchibā’s October installment of Uncommon Ramen, the monthly series featuring innovative collaborations with Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti and renowned chefs from around the country, is now open for limited reservations.

The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28.

Since launching in 2017, the series has featured such celebrated chefs as Tommy Lee, Chris Shepherd, Tyson Cole, among others. This month’s will feature James Beard Best Chef finalist Justin Carlisle. Carlisle is the owner of Milwaukee’s Ardent and Red Light Ramen.

Uchibā is located above Uchi, at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randall Street.

Tillman’s Bishop Arts Scares Up Some Treats

Beginning Oct. 24 and continuing through Halloween weekend, Oak Cliff’s Tillman’s Bishop Arts will offer special seasonal additions to their cocktail and dessert menus.

The Witches Brew pairs rye whiskey with Averna flavored with both Angostura and Regan’s Orange bitters in a chilled coupe garnished with an eyeball.

Known for its housemade s’mores stations where diners can create the classic campfire treat at their table, for Halloween week, the restaurant will offer it with pumpkin pie marshmallows.