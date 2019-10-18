Take One Final Look at Big Pecan Tree

“Joseph had just returned from the Civil War, and the impact of what he saw during the war inspired him to save the sprouting tree. I am sure people probably thought he was a little eccentric for growing a tree in the middle of his fields,” Jamie said.

Anita sees the tree as a free spirit given a second chance. "I think the times were so different then that life, even of a tree, was important to save." For her, the tree symbolizes her family and its roots in Dallas history. "It's quite an honor to be related to someone connected to such an iconic landmark," Jamie said. But as a young man, he rarely shared his connection. "I guess I felt like it would be bragging to tell my friends in high school that I was related to the original landowners of what is now Highland Park." He is proud the tree has brought so much joy to others, especially his children. "It became a family tradition to load up, drive to Highland Park to look at Christmas lights and always end at the pecan tree." Anita often brought her special needs students to see the tree and wrote about it in school essays. Likewise, Jamie's son, Austin Bagnall, recently featured the tree in a school project about family heritage. "It has given people years of enjoyment and memories, of seeing it at Christmas or picking pecans fallen from its branches," Anita said. Although saddened by the tree's decline and scheduled removal, the Bagnalls said it had a good life. They hope a nearby tree, believed related to the historic monarch pecan, will take its place of honor and serve generations for years to come, Patricia said. "I feel lucky that I was here to enjoy the tree and the pleasure it brought to the crowds," she said. "It served the community well."