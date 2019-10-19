GALLERY: Voices for a Cause

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals’ fourth annual Voices for a Cause benefit concert brought more than 350 young people together for a good cause on Sept. 26.

All proceeds from the event, held at The Rustic, go toward the abused and neglected children served by Dallas CASA. The evening featured a 1980s theme, with a DeLorean time machine and giant Rubik’s cubes on hand. Opening act The Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock played before The Rich Girls, a Hall & Oates tribute band, came to stage.

(Photos by James Coreas)