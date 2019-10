To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, Superfly and Warner Bros. Television made multiple copies of the famous orange couch of Central Perk – and stationed one at Klyde Warren Park from Sept. 15 -30.

The scene was completed with a coffeehouse backdrop and a coffee table. This event benefited the park’s annual fundraiser, Park & Palate, which is on Oct. 26.

(Sprouse & Neuhoff Photography)