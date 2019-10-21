People To Know: Christina Rancilio

Tree Service

Just like people, trees can get sick and overly stressed—and it shows. When they do, most homeowners aren’t sure how to properly care for the big, beautiful trees that shade their yards other than to cut them down. Christina Rancilio hopes this is the last resort, which is what interested her in opening a Dallas-area branch of Monster Tree Service, the leading tree service company in the U.S. staffed with certified arborists. Rancilio is committed to two things: keeping trees healthy and making sure customers are satisfied. “It’s hard to know if trees have problems until it’s too late, but they can get sick due to various diseases, stress, or pests,” Rancilio says. “Our job is to assess the health of trees and care for them. If a tree can’t be salvaged, we can properly and safely remove it, then consult on replacement.”

“We are a full-service knowledgeable resource staffed with people whose passion is to care for trees correctly.” -Christina Rancilio

In addition to maintaining tree health, Monster Tree Service also works with homeowners and builders on plans for tree planting and placement during construction. Tree removal, pruning and trimming, lot and land clearing, cabling/bracing, deadwooding, and emergency tree removal after storms are all part of Monster Tree Service’s extensive list of offerings. Plant and tree care services include fertilization, pest and disease control, deep root feeding, and trunk injections. Clients appreciate the expertise of Monster Tree’s certified arborists, free estimates, full insurance coverage, focus on maintaining property value, and environmental-friendly services. “We are a full-service knowledgeable resource staffed with people whose passion is to care for trees correctly,” Rancilio says.