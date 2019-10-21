People To Know: J. Garrett Auctioneers

Auctions

J. Garrett Auctioneers

Jeff & Vicki (Clements) Garrett know antiques and fine art. They have been in the antiques and auction business since 1974 and have facilitated hundreds of gallery and estate auctions. They managed Clements Auction Gallery in Forney, Texas for 20 years, establishing themselves as experts in the antiques and auction fields. Today, J. Garrett Auctioneers is a third-generation family business with 80 years of combined experience in antiques, art, and decorative accessories. The tradition of integrity and reputation for unsurpassed service remain the company’s hallmarks.

J. Garrett specializes in estate auctions, working with private individuals, trust and estate attorneys, and family executors to offer a comprehensive approach to all aspects concerning estate liquidation. J. Garrett may also purchase an entire estate outright if in the best interest of the selling party. Using the latest internet technology, they reach a worldwide audience of qualified buyers and achieve maximum sales results for clients.

J. Garrett is happy to offer free, no-obligation assessments, whether you’re looking to downsize, liquidate the contents of a home, or simply refreshing your decor. For information call 214-943-7801 or email [email protected]