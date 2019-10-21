People To Know: Liz Porter

Family Law

Shareholder, KoonsFuller P.C.

Liz Porter has always had a passion for the law and for people, a natural combination that led her to nearly two decades of practicing family law in Dallas. As shareholder at KoonsFuller P.C., the largest family law firm in the Southwest and the fourth largest in the country, her focus on family law has allowed her to combine her legal expertise, insight into family dynamics, and compassion for people to create successful outcomes for clients both in and outside the courtroom. “I care a great deal about people and children,” Porter says. “My goal is to help clients find creative and result-oriented solutions that protect not only their family but their fortunes.”

Porter, an East Texas native and Texas A&M University alum, has lived in the Park Cities for over 25 years. She has three children who have all attended schools in the HPISD. Porter has always been very involved in their schools and in the community in which she lives. She has long been a go-to resource for family law matters for many people residing in the Park Cities and in Preston Hollow. Porter is highly respected for her reputation and expertise in managing complex property cases as well as high-conflict custody issues in jury and non-jury cases. This includes cases involving the valuation of a business, closely held business interests, characterization of property, pre- and post-marital property agreements, relocation, grandparent rights, child support and enforcement, and modifications of prior orders. With extensive courtroom experience, Porter expertly and discreetly handles cases of every level of complexity, from high-profile individuals with extensive assets to those with modest means. “Family law cases are as unique and diverse as the people who are involved in them,” she says. “I strive to help each client successfully navigate the emotional and financial challenges they inevitably face and achieve results that are long-lasting and tailored to meet their individual goals.”

Porter has been board certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2008 and has practiced exclusively family law for over 18 years. She has been recognized by D Magazine as Best Lawyer in 2019 and has been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer featured in Texas Monthly for many years.