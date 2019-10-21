People To Know: Nyda Faith

Real Estate

Realtor, Coldwell Banker

If you’re talking real estate, then Nyda Faith is the REALTOR® to talk to. A Top Producer, she sells residential real estate, manages her own rental properties, and assists real estate investors in finding properties. A bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s degree in psychology, and experience working for Fortune 500 companies have given her the precise combination of expertise to seamlessly manage it all. But this is only part of the reason for her success. “When I left the corporate world, I decided to do what I love best— help people,” Faith says. “Helping people and real estate are my two passions, so it was a natural progression for me to enter into every facet of this industry.”

“It is my sheer delight to match clients with homes that fulfill their lifestyle or sell one that allows them to embark on the next chapter of their lives.” -Nyda Faith

In a single day, it’s not uncommon for Faith to FaceTime a relocating client while she shows them a house via video, walk homes with other clients, go to the zoning department to get critical information for an investor on a multi-family million-dollar lot or, or counsel a client about 1031 exchanges for their investment property. “I can do all of this because I’ve personally done it for myself,” she says. “I truly love my job and sharing knowledge about real estate. I understand what buyers and investors want. I don’t just talk about it; I do it.”

Clients appreciate Faith’s dedication to them and her expertise. She is proud to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker, a 113-year-old company that is No. 1 in volume and brand recognition globally. “I am always looking ahead to mitigate any obstacle that may come up,” she says. “I am thorough, detail oriented, pride myself on transparency and doing the right thing.”

Faith, a multi-million-dollar producer, is proud to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker which in 2018 sold more $1MMplus homes than any other real estate brand. “I always want to ensure my passion for helping people is evident in my work,” she says. “It is my sheer delight to match clients with homes that fulfill their lifestyle or sell one that allows them to embark on the next chapter of their lives,” she says.