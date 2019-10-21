Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Staunton, Scots Triumph in ASF Finale

Todd Jorgenson

Highland Park’s gymnastics teams are moving into a new facility this fall. But first, they gave their old home gym a proper send-off.

The Scots won the boys team title at a home meet at the HPHS All Sports Facility on Oct. 14 by defeating Garland Lakeview, Hurst L.D. Bell, and Rockwall-Heath.

Two freshmen led the way for HP, with Clayton Staunton taking first place in five events, plus the all-around title.

Austin Chapman tied for the runner-up spot on parallel bars and was third on rings and horizontal bar. Nicholas Gregory, a senior, placed second on high bar and third on floor exercise.

