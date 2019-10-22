Comings and Goings

Highland Park Methodist Church has opened Chance’s Pie & Coffee Shop on the first floor of its Tolleson Family Activity Center. Chance’s offer 4-inch personal pies and 9-inch family-sized pies in apple, cherry, and coconut cream flavors. The shop is named in memory of Chance Urschel, who was involved in the Belong disABILITY Ministry. Members of the ministry serve as management and staff of the pie shop. Proceeds from sales, in-store and online, go toward the costs of a training program.

The Picnic Peacock This luxury pop-up picnic company helps clients looking for exciting ways to spruce up their events. The Picnic Peacock transforms any venue into an eccentric picnic experience that includes vibrant colors, lush florals, and exciting decor. Standard packages host between two and 24 guests. Custom packages are available. Rebranded Forefront Living (12467 Merit Drive) Formerly Presbyterian Communities and Services, a Dallas senior living and hospice service, is now Forefront Living. The organization owns and operates Presbyterian Village North, which provides retirement and hospice care through T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center and Faith Presbyterian Hospice.