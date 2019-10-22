Crime Reports Oct. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT EVEN ONCE: Don’t leave your key fob in your unlocked car, not even once. A man reported at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 19 that the key fob was in his unlocked 2018 Range Rover when someone drove the vehicle away from his driveway in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

It’s not a good idea to leave your garage door open when you’re not there, as a woman who reported a $670 mountain bike taken from hers at 12:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue could probably attest.

A man reported a $1,500 Stihl concrete saw taken from a construction site around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

15 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:08 a.m.: A 48-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Don’t forget to grab your keys; A woman reported at 8:05 a.m. that she left a key in the lock of her gate in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive and a 24-inch bicycle was taken between 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 8:15 a.m. Oct. 15.

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: A 45-year-old man accused of not having a valid driver’s licence in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. He also had an outstanding warrant.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:14 a.m.: A 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

A man reported his SUV was burglarized at 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue. Taken: a $65 North Face backpack, a $1,000 Microsoft Surface computer, and two TI graphing calculators worth $120 each.

A woman reported her wallet stolen with her debit and credit card inside at 9:03 p.m. in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue. The woman she’d had her wallet stolen two times before this incident and her credit card was used at the same Preston Center Target it was used at before.

17 Thursday

A man reported at 5:05 p.m. that someone took an Amazon package containing $30 HDMI cables from his porch in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

18 Friday

A man reported at 8:31 a.m. that someone took a FedEx envelope containing $500 prescription glasses from his mailbox in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue and left the empty envelope inside.

A man reported at 12:59 p.m. that he found the driver’s side mirror of his Range Rover broken in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue, but no identifying information for a suspect

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

A woman reported her 2016 Land Rover went roving away from her home in the the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard at 8:35 a.m. Also taken: $1,540 in clothing.

Reported at 4:49 p.m.: A woman from the 3800 block of University Boulevard reported fraudulent use of her account.

Reported at 9:08 p.m.: A burglar took the key fob from the console of a Ford F250 pickup parked in the 3500 block of Milton Avenue.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m. A 29-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 6800 block of Dickens.

Reported at 12:02 a.m.: A burglar took a $6,000 Apple Mac Pro and other property from a Waxahachie man’s 2015 Ford Mustang in the 3600 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Reported at 3:18 p.m. the burglary of a 2015 Ford Lariat pickup in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.

A woman reported the keys were in a 2019 Range Rover when it was taken from the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard sometime after 5:20 p.m.

17 Thursday

Reported at 8:51 p.m.: A man reported a 2019 Range Rover was taken from a driveway in the 2900 block of Rosedale Avenue.

18 Friday

Reported stolen at 12:30 p.m.: the credit card of a woman from the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive.

19 Saturday

Arrested at 12:56 a.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7100 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: a 60-year-old man was assaulted by a co-worker at a job site in the 4000 block of Druid Lane.

Arrested at 11:53 p.m.a 39-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.

20 Sunday

Reported at 4:05 p.m.: the burglary of a 2018 Mercedes C300 at a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.