Luke’s Lawn Benefits Cancer Support Community

A Highland Park teen is spreading the joy he gets from decorating his house for Halloween to include Cancer Support Community.

Luke Jackson, 13, has been collecting inflatable Halloween decorations and turning his family’s house in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue into a local tradition for the last five years. This year, he decided to turn it into a fundraiser for Cancer Support Community in memory of his grandmother and father. Cancer Support Community is a nonprofit network for cancer support.

“My grandma died of cancer (a few years ago). I thought, ‘She loved seeing people happy,’ and since this makes me happy, it makes me think of her,” Luke said. “I’m surprised it’s come all this way.”

Luke’s mom, Lyle, said she found out about Cancer Support Community after her mom’s death and is happy her son is supporting the organization.

“Everyone touched by cancer needs support because it affects entire families,” she said.

Luke’s brother, Campbell, also praised his brother’s efforts.

“His commitment to putting smiles on people’s faces (through yard art)… and seeing it grow… is good to see,” Campbell said.

Luke said his holiday decorating started with a small inflatable over the walkway to the house and has expanded to about 18 inflatables. Now, buggies stop by the house to allow people to stop and look at the decorations.

The family plans to continue their yard art tradition for Christmas.