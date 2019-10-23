House of the Month: 3216 Princeton Avenue

Love Napa Valley? How about Napa Valley in the heart of Highland Park? Designed by award-winning architectural firm WernerField, this home mixes the best of the wine country’s casual style with Dallas sophistication to create something warm and inviting.

The custom home showcases a love of design and attention to detail, while still creating a happy hangout for the family. Wide-open spaces on the main floor easily flow from the living and dining rooms to the kitchen, den and home office, all with a stunning view of the pool, spa, and gardens. Each of the upstairs bedrooms and the guest apartment have similar vistas. The magazine-worthy home features materials collected by the owner and architects from storied places – wood beams from an abandoned Colorado gold mine, clay roof tiles from Kansas elementary schools, and a hand-chiseled front door discovered in Baja.