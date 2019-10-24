GALLERY: Park Place Raises $141,000 for Baylor Foundation

On Sept. 28 the 3rd annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase raised $141,000 for Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation.

More than 4,500 people attended the luxury lifestyle event at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas to experience rare cars, live music, trendy fashion, and refreshing food and beverages.

“It was a fabulous day with great community support for a wonderful cause,” said Park Place Dealerships chairman Ken Schnitzer. “The proceeds from the raffle of a 2020 Lexus UX will go towards purchasing new imaging equipment for patients undergoing radiation therapy at Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center – Irving.”

Janet Jensen of Irving won the new 2020 Lexus UX in the raffle drawing.

With more than $100 million worth of cars on display, the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase featured the Park Place New Car Concours with the latest models from Rolls-Royce, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Karma, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. The Club Car Expo, displayed on the 18th fairway, represented some of the best car clubs in North Texas. The Collectors’ Concours, a juried showcase of rare classic, luxury, and supercars from private collectors, was featured on the 1st Fairway of the TPC Golf Course.

(Photos by David Alvey, Michael Ainsworth, Rhi Lee, Tamytha Cameron, and Patty Blome)