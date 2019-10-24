Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Highland Park girls scored their second dual-meet win of the season on Tuesday against Lovejoy. (Photo: Martha Kornman)
HP Girls Glide Past Lovejoy in Dual

Todd Jorgenson

The Highland Park girls continued their strong start to the season with a dual win over Lovejoy on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the HP boys fell to the Leopards by a slim margin.

Individual event winners for the Blue Wave included Lindsey Hosch (girls 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Katherine Huang (girls 50 free and 100 free), Sophia Hemschot (girls 200 individual medley), Alex Handley (boys 100 backstroke), Bo Clarke (boys 100 breaststroke), and Max Van Cauwelaert (boys 500 free).

HP also won the girls 200 freestyle relay and both medley relays. Next up, the Blue Wave will host a dual meet on Nov. 5 against Jesuit and Ursuline.

