2019 Partners Card List
-
- 2 Shea Boutique & Med Spa
-
- 3 Marthas
-
- A|X Armani Exchange
-
- Abi Ferrin
-
- Adeline
-
- AG Jeans
-
- Akris
-
- Alexandre Birman
-
- alice + olivia
-
- All Good Things
-
- All Vac
-
- Allen Dean Home
-
- Allen Edmonds
-
- Alto
-
- Alton Lane Custom Clothier
-
- American Eyewear
-
- Amy Berry Home
-
- Animal Crackers
-
- Ann Mashburn
-
- Anne Fontaine
-
- Antèks Home Furnishings
-
- Anthropologie
-
- Antique Row
-
- AOI Home
-
- Apples to Zinnias
-
- Apricot Lane
-
- Arhaus Furniture
-
- Aritzia
-
- Arteriors Home
-
- Arteriors Too, The Outlet
-
- Arveaux Interiors formerly Christy Drew Designs
-
- Avalon Salons and Spa
-
- Avant Garden
-
- Babies on the Boulevard
-
- Baby by Design
-
- BabyBliss
-
- Bachendorf’s
-
- Bag’n Baggage
-
- Bailey Banks & Biddle
-
- Ballard & Blakely
-
- Ballard Designs
-
- Bandier
-
- Bar Method Dallas
-
- Bar Method Southlake
-
- Baubles & Bangles
-
- Beading Dreams
-
- Beatnik Fine Goods
-
- Beaucoup
-
- Bella MD Laser Vein & Aesthetic Center
-
- Bellacures
-
- Bell’INVITO Stationery & Home
-
- Benefit Boutique
-
- Beretta Gallery
-
- Betty Lou Boutique
-
- Betty Reiter
-
- Beyond Baroque
-
- Bibbentuckers The Dry Cleaner
-
- Big Mango Trading Co.
-
- Black Optical
-
- BLDWN
-
- Blue Print
-
- Blush Aesthetics and Wellness
-
- Body Lounge Park Cities
-
- Bodybar Fitness
-
- Bonobos
-
- Book Shop of Saint Michael
-
- BOSS
-
- Bottega Veneta
-
- Bradbury Lane
-
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery
-
- Brenda Schoenfeld NOW
-
- Brighton Collectibles
-
- Brooks Brothers
-
- Brunello Cucinelli
-
- Bungalow 5
-
- Dr. John Burns, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon
-
- Busy Body
-
- Busy Body Outlet
-
- BVLGARI
-
- Cabana
-
- Caitlin Wilson Design
-
- Canal Clothing
-
- Canali
-
- Canary
-
- Casa di Lino
-
- Cebolla Fine Flowers
-
- Chico’s
-
- Chocolate Secrets & Wine Gardens LLC
-
- Chris’ Craft Custom Framing
-
- Christian Louboutin
-
- Christy Jean
-
- ChristyM Boutique
-
- Ciao, Coco!
-
- Circa 2000 Fine Apparel
-
- Claire Crowe Collection
-
- Clarks
-
- Clearly Handbags
-
- Climate
-
- Clothes Circuit
-
- Club Monaco
-
- Coach
-
- Coco & Dash
-
- Cole Haan
-
- Collective
-
- Commerce Goods + Supply
-
- Container Store
-
- Copper Lamp Fine Silver and China
-
- Cos Bar
-
- Cotton Hearts
-
- Cotton Island
-
- Cousin Earl
-
- Covey House Children’s Clothier
-
- Crate & Barrel
-
- Culinary Connection
-
- Culwell & Son
-
- Curated by Kristin Mullen
-
- CycleBar
-
- Cynthia Elliot Boutique
-
- Dallas Arboretum Gift Store
-
- Dallas Fine Wine & Spirits Shoppe
-
- Dallas Luxury Beds
-
- Dallas Museum of Art
-
- Dallas Sports
-
- de Boulle
-
- dear hannah,
-
- Deno’s of Highland Park
-
- D’HIERRO
-
- Diamond Physicians
-
- Diptyque
-
- Distinctively Hers
-
- DLM Supply
-
- Dondolo
-
- Double R Brand
-
- Dougherty’s Pharmacy
-
- Dr Delphinium Flower & Orchid House
-
- Dr Delphinium Flower Shop
-
- Draper James
-
- Drybar
-
- DUXIANA
-
- Eileen Fisher
-
- Eiseman Jewels
-
- El Bolero
-
- Element Body Lab
-
- Elements
-
- Eleven IV Therapy
-
- Eleven Wellness
-
- Elizabeth W
-
- Ellis Hill
-
- Empire Baking Co
-
- Enlighten Living
-
- Enlighten MD
-
- EpiCentre Skin Care & Laser Center
-
- Ermenegildo Zegna
-
- Escada
-
- Esther Penn
-
- ETRO
-
- Exercise Coach
-
- Eyes Nouveau
-
- Fabiana Filippi
-
- Fabletics
-
- Fabricadabra
-
- Facelogic
-
- Family Place Resale Shop
-
- Fans United
-
- Fast Frame
-
- Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs
-
- Favor The Kind
-
- Feed Me Pronto
-
- Field of Dreams
-
- Filson
-
- Fishin’ World
-
- Fitness HQ
-
- Fitness HQ Outlet
-
- Fitting Room
-
- Follain
-
- For Heaven’s Sake
-
- Forget Me Not
-
- Formula Wellness Center
-
- Frame
-
- Frederic Fekkai Salon
-
- Free People
-
- Fresh
-
- Froggie’s 5 and 10
-
- Frontgate
-
- Frye
-
- Gardenuity
-
- Gary Alhadef, DDS
-
- Gemma Collection
-
- Gifting Brands
-
- Goo Goo Eyes
-
- Gregory’s
-
- Hadleigh’s
-
- Hari Mari
-
- Hayslip House
-
- Hazen & Co.
-
- HD’s Clothing Company
-
- Helen Ficalora
-
- Hemline Boutique
-
- Highland Park Dental
-
- Highland Park Housekeeping
-
- Hip Hip Hooray! Children’s Boutique
-
- Hipster Baby
-
- Holiday Warehouse
-
- Holidaze & Gifts
-
- Hollywood Feed
-
- Holy Ravioli
-
- IBB Design Fine Furnishings
-
- Image Eyewear
-
- Impeccable Pig
-
- INFUSED Oils & Vinegars
-
- Insight Complete Eye Care
-
- Interabang Books
-
- Interior
-
- Into The Garden
-
- Ivy House
-
- J.Crew
-
- J.Crew Men’s Shop
-
- J.McLaughlin
-
- Jacksons Home & Garden
-
- James Antony Home
-
- James Perse
-
- Jeremiah Jo
-
- Jimmy Choo
-
- John Varvatos
-
- Johnny Rodriguez the Salon
-
- Johnny Was
-
- Johnston & Murphy
-
- JoJo Mommy
-
- Jon Hart Shop at TheBiz
-
- Jonathan Adler
-
- Joni’s Boutique
-
- Kasart
-
- Kate Spade New York
-
- Kathy Adams Interiors
-
- Kendall Davis Clay
-
- Kendra Scott
-
- Ken’s Man’s Shop
-
- KidBiz
-
- Kids Atelier
-
- Kiehl’s Since 1851
-
- Kirby Optical
-
- KOCH
-
- L. bartlett
-
- LA Connection
-
- Lacoste
-
- Lawrence’s
-
- Layette
-
- Le Creuset Signature Store
-
- Learning Express
-
- Leatherology
-
- Leggiadro
- Lela Rose
-
- Let It Shine
-
- Levi’s
-
- Liana Yarckin, Artist
-
- Life Refined
-
- Lights Fantastic Pro
-
- Lilly Pulitzer
-
- Lily Rain
-
- Linen Boutique
-
- Lisa Bennett Salon
-
- Lisa Calaway-Batky, O.D.
-
- Lisa Luby Ryan Design Studio
-
- little orange fish
-
- Little Things
-
- Liz and Honey Boutique
-
- L’Occitane En Provence
-
- Logos Bookstore
-
- Longchamp
-
- L’Optique of Dallas
-
- Lorna Jane
-
- Lou & Grey
-
- LTO
-
- Lucchese
-
- Lucky Dog Barkery
-
- Luke’s Locker
-
- Luna Grill
-
- Luxury Garage Sale
-
- Luxury on Lovers
-
- Madewell
-
- Madison
-
- Madre
-
- Maje
-
- Mal Malouf
-
- Malouf’s
-
- Mann’s Art & Frame
-
- Marcus
-
- Marine Layer
-
- Market
-
- Marmi Shoes
-
- Mary Cates and Co.
-
- MaryBeth
-
- Matthew Trent
-
- Mattress Firm
-
- McCartney’s University Spirit
-
- Meadows Museum, SMU
-
- Mecox
-
- Mel Crews
-
- Merchant House
-
- Meso Maya
-
- mine
-
- MINIme
-
- Mint Dentistry
-
- Miron Crosby
-
- MISOOK
-
- Mister Tuxedo
-
- Mizzen+Main
-
- Monalee Boutique
-
- Morphe
-
- Muse on Slocum
-
- Mustang Cheer Spirit Shop
-
- MYX Blend Bar
-
- Nailuscious
-
- Nasher Sculpture Center Store
-
- NEAT Method Dallas
-
- Needle In A Haystack
-
- Needlepoint This!
-
- Nehas China & Crystal
-
- Neighborhood Goods
-
- New Balance
-
- Nicholson Hardie Garden Center
-
- Nicholson Hardie Nursery
-
- Nicole Kwon Concept Store
-
- NIKE
-
- Not Just Soccer Inc.
-
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
-
- Nuvo
-
- Oak
-
- Oasis Accents
-
- Occhiali Modern Optics
-
- OhZone Clinics
-
- Onward Reserve
-
- Origins
-
- Orvis
-
- Osgood O’Neil Salon
-
- Outdoor Voices
-
- OVME
-
- P.S. The Letter
-
- PAIGE
-
- Pakpao Thai
-
- Pampillonia
-
- Paper Affair
-
- Pappagallo Classiques
-
- Peacock Alley
-
- Peeper’s
-
- Pendery’s Spices
-
- Peter Millar
-
- Phelan’s
-
- Pierce Hardware
-
- Pilates Connection
-
- Pilates Methodology
-
- PilatesBarre
-
- PIN Salon
-
- Pinto Ranch
-
- Planet Bardot
-
- Planet Blue
-
- Pockets Menswear
-
- Pottery Barn
-
- Pottery Barn Kids
-
- Preston Road Pharmacy
-
- Prim and Proper
-
- Promenade Optical
-
- Pure Barre
-
- Q Clothier | Rye 51
-
- RA Sushi Bar
-
- Rag & Bone
-
- Ralph Lauren
-
- Read Between The Lines®
-
- Reading Glasses To Go
-
- Rebecca Taylor
-
- Relax The Back
-
- Renee Rouleau Skin Care
-
- Renew Beauty Spa
-
- Rich Hippie
-
- Rise; Salon de Souffle
-
- Risi Optique
-
- Roam Fine Goods
-
- Robert Graham
-
- Robert Talbott
-
- Robin Jackson Photography
-
- Rodd & Gunn
-
- Roller Rabbit
-
- Roti Grill
-
- Royal Blue Grocery
-
- Rug Studio
-
- Run On!
-
- Rustic Cuff
-
- Rutherford’s Design
-
- Saint Bernard
-
- Saint Laurent
-
- Saland Vision
-
- Salon Pompeo
-
- Sam Edelman
-
- Sample House
-
- Sandro
-
- Scardello
-
- Scarlet Reagan Gallery + Events
-
- Scott + Cooner
-
- Scout & Molly’s Boutique
-
- Scout Design Studio
-
- Serena & Lily
-
- SESSION Pilates
-
- Sharla’s Boutique
-
- Shinola
-
- Shop Small Fort Worth
-
- Sid Mashburn
-
- Simply Elegant Dallas
-
- Skibell Fine Jewelry
-
- Slate
-
- Sleep Experts
-
- Small Pockets
-
- Snider Plaza Antique Shops
-
- Society
-
- Sofie Grey
-
- SPANX
-
- Spectacles Fine Eyewear
-
- Speranza Design Gallery
-
- Sprinkles
-
- St. John Boutique
-
- St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange
-
- STAG Provisions For Men
-
- Stanley Eisenman Shoes
-
- Stanley Korshak
-
- Star Interior Resources
-
- StarFloors
-
- Starpower
-
- Store in Lake Highlands
-
- Stretch Zone
-
- Stride Rite
-
- Stuart Weitzman
-
- Studio 6 Fitness
-
- Studio Sebastian
-
- StudioHop
-
- Suburban Optical of Dallas
-
- Sugarboo & Co
-
- Sugarfina
-
- Sun & Ski Sports
-
- Sundance
-
- Sundrops
-
- Sunglass Hut
-
- Sunnyland Outdoor Furniture
-
- Sur La Table
-
- Surface Clinical
-
- Susan Saffron Jewelry Boutique
-
- SusieCakes
-
- Suzanne Roberts Gifts
-
- Swoozie’s
-
- Szor Collections
-
- T Shop
-
- Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company
-
- Talulah & HESS
-
- Ted Baker London
-
- Terry Costa
-
- Texas Ballet Theater
-
- Texas de Brazil
-
- TheBiz
-
- Theory
-
- Tight
-
- To Be Continued
-
- TOD’S
-
- Tommy Bahama
-
- Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
-
- Tootsies
-
- Tory Burch
-
- Tory Sport
-
- Tot
-
- Toy Maven
-
- Toys Unique!
-
- TreadBarre
-
- Trina Turk
-
- Tulum
-
- TUMI
-
- Tyler’s
-
- Uncommon Man
-
- Under Armour
-
- Unmistakably Molly
-
- UNTUCKit
-
- Uptown Vision
-
- Urban Outfitters
-
- Urban Spikes
-
- V.O.D.
-
- Velvet by Graham & Spencer
-
- Veronica Beard
-
- Villa Nail Salon
-
- Village Burger Bar
-
- Vince.
-
- Vineyard Vines
-
- Vintage Martini
-
- Vision Veritas Eyecare and Eyewear
-
- Walton’s Garden Center
-
- Warren Barron Bridal
-
- West Elm
-
- White Rock Soap Gallery
-
- Wild Birds Unlimited
-
- Williams Sonoma
-
- Wisteria
-
- Woodhouse Day Spa
-
- WRARE
-
- Wright at Home
-
- y&i clothing boutique
-
- Ylang 23
-
- Yves Delorme Paris
-
- ZO Skin Centre
- Zofi Boutique