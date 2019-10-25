GALLERY: La Fiesta 2020 Kick Off

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas kicked off the 2020 presentation season with a gathering of the La Fiesta Committee Chairs at the beautiful home of Michelle and Houston Hall.

The home and courtyard’s Spanish architecture provided the perfect setting for this year’s committee members to learn about the year’s events, which was captured in stunning photographs by James French.

La Fiesta Chairs Mary Deaver and Fran Matise announced the theme for the 35th anniversary of La Fiesta, “The Royal Celebration.” In honoring this milestone year, Mary and Fran were inspired by the crowns and crests that celebrate each of the six flags. They worked closely with Roseann Beck who designed the anniversary crest, which will be featured throughout the season.

Social co-chairs Michaela Dyer and Kay Herring and their exceptional group of volunteers have planned an array of colorful and entertaining events for this season. The La Fiesta Duchesses and Escorts will be formally announced at an evening reception at The Belo Mansion on Dec. 19, 2019.

One of the most anticipated events each year is the La Fiesta Preview Luncheon honoring the Duchess and Escort mothers. The luncheon showcases porcelain dolls created in each Duchess’ likeness including replicas of each Presentation Gala costume and jewelry. The Preview luncheon will take place at the Belo Mansion on April 15 and will be chaired by Katherine Lewis and Caroline Williams.

(Photos by James French)