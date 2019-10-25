Partners Card Brings the Community Together

Since 1978, the Family Place has been providing shelter, counseling, and skills for the victims of domestic violence.

“The Family Place provides victims of family violence with hope.” Rachel Michell

Every year the Partners Card fundraiser helps raise money for the Family Place by selling $70 cards that give buyers discounts to many retailers and restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This year’s co-chairs Rachel Michell, Nina Sachse, and Stephanie Seay are leading the event scheduled for Oct. 25 through Nov. 3.

They love what the Family Place does for domestic violence victims and said they are honored to chair the event.

Sachse said she “truly [feels] like Partners Card brings the whole community together.”

They each have history with the agency and the fundraiser.

Michell was introduced to The Family Place and Partners Card while working with Highland Park Village.

Sachse has been a community seller for Partners Card and has bought one every year since moving to Dallas in 2000.

Seay is involved with the auxiliary group that volunteers and advocates on behalf of The Family Place and has co-chaired the Texas Trailblazers Luncheon.

“The Family Place helps victims of family violence become survivors,” Nina Sachse said.

Seay admires how Family Place’s domestic violence shelter “provides a place for victims to bring their pets so that they are not left behind.” Many victims will stay in their abusive situations due to being the only thing between the abuser and the pet, Seay said.

Seay enjoyed “getting to know my cochairs Nina and Rachel better as well as learning about all of the new stores involved this year.”

Purchase tickets online through Nov. 3 or in person at many of the participating companies. Visit partnerscard.org for details and vendor list.

The fundraiser grows every year, with more retailers and E-commerce options. There are also Partners Perks – additional discounts offered by a few companies.

With so much to look forward to with the Partners Card this year, the co-chairs are excited to get cards again themselves. They all look forward to Christmas shopping for their friends and family, “then this girl is off to market to treat herself,” Michell said.

About Family Place

The Family Place works to empower victims of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling, and skills that create independence while building community engagement and advocating for social change to stop family violence. Services and programs include an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, trained adult and children’s counselors, transitional housing, incest recovery, youth education, job and financial training, childcare and education, legal assistance, and community advocacy. Visit familyplace.org.