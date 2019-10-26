Culinary Roundup: Fall Is In the Air

This week’s food roundup features some new fall offerings from the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and bartaco, as well as a new late-night menu from HIDE cocktail bar.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Seasonal Menu An ‘Autumnal Oasis’

Executive Chef Sebastien Archambault came up with some new seasonal fall dishes available at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Oct. 31.

The restaurant at the Uptown Dallas luxury hotel will offer a menu to go with the autumnal oasis-themed décor that includes blue hubbard squash soup, seared duck foie gras and juniper rubbed venison loin. Classic fall flavors will also be available at the Mansion bar with a cocktail menu that will feature a pumpkin old fashioned and a Garrison Brothers Rosewood Mansion whiskey made especially for the property.

The Mansion Restaurant will also offer a limited-time menu for Thanksgiving including favorites like roasted turkey, blue hubbard pumpkin soup, and beef tenderloin.

The Mansion will also offer cookie decorating for guests with the guidance of pastry chef Jacquelynn Beckman from 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in December. For drinks, a “Do You Know Chata” cocktail will be available for December.

Bartaco Offers Seasonal Menu

Dallas and Fort Worth bartaco locations are offering new fall menu items including a carne asada taco, a crispy brussels sprouts taco, a miso cod taco, and pork posole, a pork stew.

Bartaco also launched a longer happy hour from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays featuring discounts on their Mojito Tinto and Smoke on the Water drinks.

HIDE Launches Late-Night Menu

The HIDE cocktail bar launched a late-night menu Oct. 18 featuring favorites, like the double cheeseburger and Philly Cheesesteak meatballs, and Pimento cheese fritters, and new items like a Chimichanga made with shredded chicken, cheese, and dirty rice, a Cuban sandwich, with ham, pulled pork, Provolone cheese, and spicy mustard, and a chicken melt with caramelized onions, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli.

The late-night menu is available from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.