University Park Recognized For Workplace Health

University Park was recognized with a 2019 silver-level Workplace Health Achievement Index designation from the American Heart Association.

The city is among 938 organizations the American Heart Association commended for taking steps to create a healthier workplace. Of those organizations, 27 percent received gold-level recognition, 26 percent received silver-level recognition, and 29 percent received bronze-level recognition.

“The city of University Park strives to create a culture of sustainable wellness for our employees. We are pleased to know that our efforts are being recognized,” University Park human resources director Alicia Dorsey said.

The Workplace Health Achievement Index measures the level of implementation of the American Heart Association’s best practices for employers.