Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture Headed to Nasher

Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture will be coming to Dallas at The Nasher Sculpture Center, and will be the first of its kind in the country to survey more than 20 years of “highly technical but classically-inspired work of the New York artist.”

The exhibition will be on view from January 25 through April 19, 2020.

Since 1997, Barry X Ball has adapted innovative technologies and traditional techniques to make work that pushes the physical and conceptual boundaries of sculpture. The artist reinvents traditional sculptural formats and existing art-historical landmarks using state-of-the-art, 3-D digital scanning technology, computer-aided design software and CNC milling machines, in combination with centuries-old craft techniques requiring thousands of hours of detailed handwork.

Organized by the Nasher Sculpture Center, Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture will be accompanied by a catalogue featuring an essay on Ball’s work by Nasher chief curator, and curator of the exhibition, Jed Morse, and additional contributions by noted scholars Glenn Adamson and David C. Hunt.

