GALLERY: KidneyTexas, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, KidneyTexas, Inc.’s The Runway Report Transforming Lives Luncheon and Fashion Show brought friends and family together with business and community leaders in support of their mission in the fight against kidney disease.

The morning began with a mimosa reception as the buzz circulated that there was going to be a big surprise in the presentations. Welcoming the crowd, emcee Scott Murray said he recognized many familiar faces and thanked the generous underwriters and dedicated volunteers who have worked these past 20 years to raise over $3.54 million for local efforts to improve the ability to diagnose and manage kidney disease.

President Sandy Secor announced KidneyTexas, Inc. had received the Newman Award which was presented by Dr. Goran Klintmalm, Chairman and Chief of Transplant, Baylor Simmons Transplant Institute last spring. She also presented a heartfelt tribute honoring the late Mary Lee Cox, former president, active volunteer and wonderful leader.

The evening gown finale drew much applause, featuring a model dressed in a beautiful flowing gown with a long tulle cape and a headpiece full of colorful butterflies. All models hair styling was donated and created by Dear Clark and make-up by Stila.

(Photos by Dana and Daniel Driensky)