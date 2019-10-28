Texas Ballet Theater Receives Grant for Upcoming Production

Texas Ballet Theater received a $50,000 Arts Respond Cultural District Project Grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts to support the company’s upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Texas Ballet Theater’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be the North American premiere of the ballet, choreographed by Liam Scarlett.

The TBT’s grant is one of the 43 grants for the fiscal year 2020, which will be totaling over $4.6 million for arts nonprofits and government agencies in Texas. Texas Ballet Theater is one of six organizations in the Dallas Arts District to receive a grant.

“We are pleased to be able to provide strong support for so many high-profile arts activities across the state,” Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA, said. “The substantial work that our grantees are doing not only advances the arts in Texas, but it attracts visitors and additional dollars to our state and local economies.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs May 8-10, 2020 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and May 15-17, 2020 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

Tickets are available here.