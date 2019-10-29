Coming Up: Meadows School of the Arts and Meadows Museum Events

The art scene at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts has a lot of events lined up in November for everyone to enjoy.

Meadows Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven, Revueltas and Shostakovich

When: November 1 & 3, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The concert will begin with Beethoven’s Triple Concerto; featured faculty soloists are violinist Aaron Boyd, cellist Andres Díaz and pianist Carol Leone. Following intermission, the orchestra will perform Sensemayáby Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas. This work is based on the poem of the same title by the Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén and evokes the sounds of Afro-Caribbean chant.Rounding out the concert is Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

LAST CHANCE: Meadows Museum Exhibition: Goya’s Visions in Ink: The Centerpiece of the Meadows Drawings Collection

When: Through November 3, 2019. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. Virginia Meadows Galleries.

What: This exhibition highlights the Meadows Museum’s recent acquisition of Goya’s exceptional ink drawing, Visions, from his “Witches and Old Women” album. The Meadows Museum now joins only a handful of institutions worldwide that can boast such a significant collection of the artist’s work across media. The exhibition demonstrates how Visionsis central to the museum’s collection of works on paper and to its holdings of 19th-century art more broadly. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students.

Drawing From the Masters

When: Sundays: November 3 & 10, 2019. 1:30-3 p.m. Meadows Museum

What: Enjoy afternoons of informal drawing instruction as artist Ian O’Brien leads you through the Meadows Museum’s galleries. Each session will provide an opportunity to explore a variety of techniques and improve drawing skills. Designed for adults and students ages 15 and older, and open to all abilities and experience levels. Drawing materials will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own sketchpads and pencils. Attendance is limited to 20 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. FREE with museum admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students

Film Screening: Dallas Premiere of HBO Documentary The Apollo

When: Sunday, November 3, 2019. 2-5 p.m. Montgomery Arts Theatre at Booker T. Washington High School.

What: The Embrey Family Foundation – in partnership with Ignite/Arts Dallas, Dallas Film, Denton Black Film Festival, Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Booker T. Washington High School, and Three Box Strategic Communications – is proud to host the Dallas premiere of the HBO documentary The Apollo, before it airs nationwide in November. The film chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the Apollo Theater in New York’s Harlem. Tickets are free and include admission to a festive reception featuring Shy Guy Pies as well as a performance from the BOMLA Jazz Band before the screening begins at 2:30 p.m. FREE; reservation required through Eventbrite.

Making in the Museum – Angels

When: Sunday, November 3, 2019. 2:30-4 p.m. Education Studio – Meadows Museum.

What: Drop off your child for an afternoon of looking, talking and making in the Meadows Museum. What do you think an angel might look like? Discover how some artists answered this question in the Meadows Museum galleries. Then head to the Meadows Museum’s studio to answer the question yourself. Join Kid Art Dallas instructors to create a beautiful angel using watercolor and construct an ornate golden frame to complete your artwork. Space is limited to 12 children, ages 6-12. Tickets are $55; $40 for children of museum members; register online at Eventbrite.

Chamber Music Masterworks

When: Sunday, November 3, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: Meadows School of the Arts faculty and students collaborate to present some of the greatest works of the chamber music canon. Dallas Symphony Orchestra principal oboist Erin Hannigan and principal bassoonist Ted Soluri will lead a performance of Dvorak’s joyous Wind Serenade, and Director of Chamber Music Aaron Boyd will be joined by DSO principal clarinetist Gregory Raden in Brahms’ autumnal masterpiece, the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings. This event is free.

Liudmila Georgievskaya: Solo Piano Recital

When: Monday, November 4, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: Russian pianist Liudmila Georgievskaya will perform several famous works by Beethoven and Schumann along with a selection of charming pieces by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. This event is free.

Weekly Organ Recital Series

When: Tuesdays: November 5, 12 & 19, 2019. 5:30 p.m. Christ the King Catholic Church.

What: The public is invited to attend this newly established weekly organ recital series between SMU and Christ the King Catholic Church. The series continues through December 17. This event is free to the public.

Museum Access Program: Connections

When: Three Wednesdays: November 6, 13 & 20, 2019. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meadows Museum

This event is free but registration is required due to limited space.

What: This informal three-session program is designed for individuals with early-stage dementia, their care partners, and family members. Participants explore the galleries through interactive activities, experiment with different materials to create individual and group projects, and discover works of art through music, dance, literature, and storytelling. Light refreshments are served. This event is free but registration is required due to limited space. For more information and to register, contact [email protected].

ExxonMobil Lecture Series: “Inspiring Purpose,” Featuring Marc Patrick ’93, Senior Director for Global Brand Communications, Nike

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2019. 7 p.m. Angelika Film Center, Mockingbird Station.

What: The Temerlin Advertising Institute at SMU Meadows presents “Inspiring Purpose,” a night of networking and insights with advertising alumnus Marc Patrick ’93. Patrick’s career spans more than two decades at Nike, Inc., and he currently serves as the senior director for global brand communications as part of Nike’s Global Brand Marketing team. A reception with cocktails and appetizers from 6 to 7 p.m. precedes the lecture, and a dessert buffet with cocktails and networking follows at 8 p.m. In addition, experiential “pop-up” opportunities will be available during check-in and networking hours from Nike’s EKIN program; Centre, a sneaker boutique; The Marcus Graham Project, a Dallas-based nonprofit fostering diversity in the media industry; and AAF Dallas, the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation. Each ticket includes admission, two cocktails, heavy appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased by November 5.

Moss/Chumley Artist Talk

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019. 6 p.m. Bob and Jean Smith Auditorium – Meadows Museum.

What: This lecture is part of a presentation of work this fall at the Meadows Museum by Carolyn Sortor, winner of the museum’s 2018 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award. Sortor’s work uses video, relational practices and other media to explore dimensionality, relationality and systems, with an eye toward the socio-political. This event is free but reservations are required. For reservations and more information, call 214.768.8587.

Manuel Ramirez de Arellano, The Virgin of Solitude

When: Friday, November 8, 2019. 12:15 p.m. Virginia Meadows Galleries – Meadows Museum.

What: Wendy Sepponen, Mellon Curtorial Fellow, is leading a musuem gallery talk. This is free with paid museum admission

Meadows Opera Theatre’s Opera Free For All: Here Comes the Bride…?

When: Friday, November 8, 2019. 1 p.m. Bob Hope Lobby.

What: Scenes by Wagner, Donizetti, Sondheim, Mozart, Bernstein, Gounod and Puccini include that walk down the aisle – just don’t expect anyone to live happily ever after! Or sometimes to live at all! This event is free.

Owen Arts Center Renovation Kickoff

When: Friday, November 8, 2019. 4 p.m. 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus, Dallas (75205)

What: The public is invited to attend a ceremony kicking off the renovation of the Owen Arts Center at SMU Meadows School of the Arts. Designed by George Dahl in the mid-1960s, the 250,000-square-foot Owen Arts Center is the largest academic building on SMU’s campus and one of Dallas’ top arts and cultural institutions. The $34 million first stage of the renovation, due to be completed in 2021, will modernize the north wing of the building from Hillcrest Avenue to Bishop Boulevard. The project will create and improve academic spaces for the visual arts, art history and creative computation while transforming exterior entrances into grand, welcoming and accessible spaces. This event is free.

Aviram Reichert Guest Piano Master Class

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019. 11:30 a.m.-1:50 p.m. O’Donnell Hall, Room 2130.

What: Guest pianist Aviram Reichert won the Bronze Medal at the 10th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and has earned acclaim for his deeply intelligent interpretations, phenomenal technique and ravishing tone. He will give a short solo performance followed by a piano master class for SMU piano majors. This event is free.

Artful Conversations

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019. 2 p.m. Meadows Museum.

What: Museum docents Barbara Gunnin and Kathleen Whalen invite art lovers to join them for an hour to discuss a single artwork. Close looking gives participants the time and space to delight in the details, wonder aloud, contemplate context, and leave the museum having really experienced a work of art. FREE with paid museum admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65+; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students

Domenico Codispoti GuestPiano Recital: Casa Schumann

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2019. 1 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: Hailed by international critics as “a fully mature virtuoso in the highest meaning of the word” (Morgunbladid,Reykjavik), “one of the most elegant and musical artists of his generation” (Diario de Jaén), and “a skilled storyteller, always imaginative and inventive” (Flying Ink Pot, Hong Kong), Italian pianist Domenico Codispoti, who earned an Artist Certificate at SMU Meadows as a student of Joaquín Achúcarro, will perform solo piano music of Robert and Clara Schumann to celebrate the 200thanniversary of Clara’s birth year. This event is free.

Fall Dance Concert

When: November 13-17, 2019. 8 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Bob Hope Theatre.

What: The Fall Dance Concert will premiere a new work by NYC jazz/tap artist Caleb Teicher, winner of a Bessie Award and Dance Magazine’s“Best Emerging Choreographer” Reader’s Choice Award. The program will also be a premiere by acclaimed Dallas-area choreographer and Meadows Artist-in-Residence Carter Alexander. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

Meadows Jazz Orchestra Brown Bag Concert

When: Thursday, November 14, 2019. 12:45 p.m. Taubman Atrium.

What: Bring your lunch and relax in the Taubman Atrium for a lively midday concert by the Meadows Jazz Orchestra. The MJO explores the range of large ensemble jazz from traditions of the famed big bands to contemporary compositions. The ensemble features SMU students involved in an array of degree programs and majors across the Meadows School of the Arts and the SMU campus. This event is free to the public.

Organ Studio Fall Recital

When: Thursday, November 14, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The SMU Organ Studio presents its fall 2019 recital with a variety of notable works for organ. This event is free to the public.

Meadows Wind Ensemble: Cancer Blows, But It Can’t Stop Ryan Anthony!

When: Friday, November 15, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The MWE welcomes Dallas Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet, Meadows faculty member and virtuoso soloist Ryan Anthony for a performance of Renaissance of Wonderby Pete Meechan, written on commission for Mr. Anthony – a piece inspired by Ryan’s courage in his ongoing battle with multiple myeloma. Other works on the program include Karel Husa’s Music for Prague, the world premiere of Meadows graduate student Aaron Stanley’s Celestial Orbit, and Gunther Schuller’s Symphony for Brass and Percussion. This will be the MWE’s first performance of Schuller’s Third Stream classic since the late composer conducted the work with the MWE in November 2013, after which he said, “This is the finest student ensemble I’ve ever conducted!” Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

Organ Master Class with Philippe Lefebvre

When: Saturday, November 16, 2019. 10 a.m. University Park United Methodist Church.

What: Philippe Lefebvre, organist at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, presents an organ master class in Dallas. This class is free to the public.

Piano Master Classes with Joaquín Achúcarro

When: Saturday, November 16, 2019. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: World-renowned concert pianist Joaquín Achúcarro, Joel Estes Tate Professor of Piano, will offer free public master classes for pre-selected undergraduate and graduate piano students and professional teachers. Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe the classes. For further information, contact Dr. Liudmila Georgievskaya at [email protected].

Julius Quartet Fall Recital

When: Saturday, November 16, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The award-winning Julius Quartet, the Peak Fellowship Ensemble-in-Residence at the Meadows School, gives its annual fall recital. This is event is free.

Visiting Artist Lecture: An Te Liu

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019. 7 p.m. O’Donnell Hall, Room 213o

What: An Te Liu, born in Taiwan in 1967, is a Canadian artist based in Toronto and Berlin. His sculpture and installation work reveals unsuspected cultural resonances embedded in everyday found materials. By repurposing common household items, such as wallpaper or t-shirts, he points to new readings for these items and their wider social implications. His work is included in the permanent collections of major museums including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Art Gallery of Toronto. He is a professor in the Master of Architecture program at the University of Toronto. This lecture is free.

Meadows Jazz Orchestra Fall Concert

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Bob Hope Theatre.

What: Join the Meadows Jazz Orchestra for an evening of big band music to close the fall semester. The MJO explores the range of large ensemble jazz from the traditions of the famed big bands to contemporary compositions. The ensemble features students involved in an array of degree programs and majors across the Meadows School of the Arts and the SMU campus. The concert is free.

Meadows Guitar Ensemble

When: Thursday, November 21, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The Meadows Guitar Ensemble, led by Robert Guthrie, will present a program of guitar duos, trios, and quartets of original and transcribed works from the Renaissance to the present day. Featured will be the music of England, Italy, and Spain. This event is free.

Emerging Sounds: New Works by SMU Student Composers

When: Friday, November 22, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: The public is invited to experience the excitement of an evening of new works by SMU student composers. The styles and expressions will be as varied and diverse as the students themselves, offering something for everybody.

Chamber Music Honors Concert

When: Saturday, November 23, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Caruth Auditorium.

What: This biannual, free concert features Meadows’ most distinguished, jury-selected chamber music ensembles in dynamic and passionate performance.

Meadows World Music Ensemble featuring “Artis the Spoonman”

When: Sunday, November 24, 2019. 7:30 p.m. Bob Hope Theatre.

What: The Meadows World Music Ensemble, under the direction of Jamal Mohamed, welcomes a living legend: avant-garde percussionist Artis the Spoonman. Since 1972, Artis has showcased his unique skills with cutlery across the globe – from the sidewalks and bars of Seattle, San Francisco, Manhattan, Sidney, London, Dublin, Munich and Singapore to the theatres of Broadway, from the stages of national and international television to the recording studios of Frank Zappa and Soundgarden. His spellbinding, faster-than-the-eye-can-track spoon playing has been a passionate rhythm enhancement for rock, fusion, folk, jazz, bluegrass, classical and uncategorizable music, virtually everywhere. Artis will join the talented members of the World Music Ensemble and surprise guests for an unforgettable evening exploring music from cultures and continents across the globe. This event is free.