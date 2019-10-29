Keeping Pace: HP Girls Head to State

It came by the closest of margins, but the Highland Park girls cross country program claimed its 34th regional title on Monday.

The Lady Scots topped Lovejoy by a single point atop the team standings at the Class 5A Region II meet at Jesse Owens Athletic Complex. HP kept alive its streak of sending at least one athlete to the state meet for 43 consecutive years.

In fact, the Lady Scots will take their entire squad to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Nov. 9, with junior Cameron Fawcett leading the way.

Fawcett ran fourth at regionals, setting a new personal best with a time of 18 minutes, 15.53 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Alli Grace Ott was eighth in 18:45.70. Charlotte Hudson and Grace Hathaway also cracked the top 20. Overall, six of the seven HP runners on Monday set new personal records.

On the boys side, HP did not quality anyone for state. The Scots finished in 15th place as a team, with Ethan Moss as the top individual finisher in 32nd position.