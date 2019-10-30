After Sweeping 11-5A, HP Eyes Playoffs

Fourteen matches. Forty-two sets. Highland Park won them all in District 11-5A play, sending the Lady Scots into the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

HP’s quest to begin a lengthy postseason run will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ellis Davis Field House, with a Class 5A Region II bi-district match against Samuell, which finished in fourth place in District 12-5A.

Prior to that, however, the Lady Scots (33-11) will put their 19-match overall winning streak on the line on Friday with a warmup match at Arlington Martin.

HP finished the regular season on Tuesday with a sweep of Woodrow Wilson. Along with the Wildcats, the district’s other playoff qualifiers include Carrollton Creekview and Carrollton R.L. Turner.