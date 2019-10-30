Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Sports 

After Sweeping 11-5A, HP Eyes Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , ,

Fourteen matches. Forty-two sets. Highland Park won them all in District 11-5A play, sending the Lady Scots into the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

HP’s quest to begin a lengthy postseason run will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ellis Davis Field House, with a Class 5A Region II bi-district match against Samuell, which finished in fourth place in District 12-5A.

Prior to that, however, the Lady Scots (33-11) will put their 19-match overall winning streak on the line on Friday with a warmup match at Arlington Martin.

HP finished the regular season on Tuesday with a sweep of Woodrow Wilson. Along with the Wildcats, the district’s other playoff qualifiers include Carrollton Creekview and Carrollton R.L. Turner.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots, Wylie East Share 15-5A Title

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Sweep Red Oak in Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Back Home Tonight

Chuck Cox 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *