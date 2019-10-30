Thursday, October 31, 2019

The burger and wine pairings were prepared by Chef John Tesar and 11 other renowned national and local chefs.
GALLERY: Feather Fête and Burgers

DIFFA/Dallas‘ signature culinary event, Burgers & Burgundy, took place at Klyde Warren Park on Oct. 11. Twelve renowned chefs convene at the events’ new venue to serve unique slider and wine pairings to patrons and guests.

This year’s event featured a Feather Fete theme and all patrons were invited to incorporate feathers into their looks for the evening. The burger and wine pairings were prepared by Chef John Tesar and 11 other renowned national and local chefs. The chefs were tasked with the challenge to serve up the best burger sliders and complement them with the wine of their choice. Wine, beer, champagne and specialty cocktails were also available.

The night included the reveal of the DIFFA/Dallas 2019-2020 Style Council Ambassadors, DIFFA Legends, and this season’s House of DIFFA theme. Style Council Ambassadors will serve as DIFFA/Dallas representatives in the community during their 2019-2020 season.

