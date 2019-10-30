Powell, Wilhelm Among Philanthropy Day Honorees

Donna Wilhelm has contributed more than $10 million to support arts, culture, and education.



Michal Powell is known as a passionate fundraiser for faith-based, medical, and humanitarian causes.

The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate these two women and four other honorees in November during the annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

“National Philanthropy Day is a day to remember and recognize the impact philanthropy – charitable giving, volunteering, and engagement – has made in our world,” said luncheon chair Janet Sherlip.

The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth nominated Wilhelm, of Preston Hollow, as this year’s Outstanding Philanthropist.

“National Philanthropy Day is a day to remember and recognize the impact philanthropy has made in our world,” -Janet Sherlip

“Donna Wilhelm’s generosity, coupled with her understanding of an organization’s needs and her ability to guide and motivate all of an organization’s stakeholders, is what makes her truly unique,” said Jim Falk, of the World Affairs Council.

Her memoir, A Life of My Own, is scheduled for release in November.

The Salvation Army North Texas Area Command nominated Powell, of University Park, as this year’s Outstanding Volunteer.

“Michal Powell believes in compassionate Christian values, women’s empowerment, children’s health and well-being, and research-based medical advancement,” said Major Jonathan Rich, The Salvation Army North Texas Area commander.

As a Salvation Army advisory board member since 2013, she helped develop a 10-year vision plan and new initiatives serving more than 100,000 people annually.

Other honorees:

Outstanding Foundation – Harry S. Moss Trust. The trust which supports the prevention and cure of heart disease in Texas, particularly in Dallas, has contributed more than $41 million to UT Southwestern.

Outstanding Corporation – Texas Capital Bank. Since the inception of its charitable giving program, the bank has supported more than 100 nonprofits throughout Texas.

Outstanding Fundraising Executive – Cindy Scott. She has 30-plus years of fundraising experience, including her service since 2002 as senior development officer for the Parkland Foundation.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – Ashlyn Duy. The former patient of Children’s Health has raised $31,170 in four Red Balloon Children Helping Children Tennis Tournaments, benefiting pediatric cancer research and programs.