Things To Do: November Edition

Bouchercon 2019: Denim, Diamonds, and Death

When: Oct. 31 – Nov. 3

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas

Cost: $175

Gather with the mystery and crime fiction community for four days of panels, parties, and pure mystery fun. Meet readers, writers, publishers, agents, and booksellers who tailor to your favorite genre. Purchase books and attend signing sessions by authors in attendance. For tickets and more information, visit bouchercon2019.com.

Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind

When: Through March 2020

Where: Perot Museum

Cost: $20 adults; $13 child

The Perot Museum partnered with Witwatersrand and the National Geographic Society to bring this rare exhibit of ancient hominin fossils. Guests can get up close with distant, ancient relatives and explore our shared human history through interactive exhibits. This exhibition requires a surcharge for members and non-members. Tickets, parking maps, and other details available at perotmuseum.org.

Authors LIVE! Presents: S.C. Gwynne

When: Nov. 7

Where: Highland Park United Methodist Church

Cost: Free

The Friends of the Highland Park Library and The Friends of the SMU Libraries welcome author S.C. Gwynne, author of Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War. The author addresses the dramatic ending of the Civil War. Autographed books will be available for purchase before and after the program. The event starts at 7 p.m. For more information and reservations, visit hpumc.org.