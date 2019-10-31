Dallas Center for Photography to Display Harvey Stein

Dallas Center for Photography, the only nonprofit non-commercial photography gallery in North Texas, is hosting a photographic exhibition opening on Wednesday, November 6 at 6:30 p.m. and running through December 3.

Harvey Stein: Mexico Between Life and Death is the definitive expression of internationally renowned street photographer Harvey Stein’s intimate relationship with the people and culture of Mexico.

During fourteen trips between 1993 and 2010, he photographed primarily in Mexican small towns and villages and mostly during festivals (Day of the Dead, Easter, Independence Day) that highlight the country’s unique relationship with death, myth, ritual and religion.

Stein’s black and white photographs, with rich blacks and strong contrasts, are moody, gritty, and evocative in the quest to capture life lived raw, open, and on the edge.

Stein will be in Dallas on November 6 for the opening reception and to sign copies of his book Mexico Between Life and Death. On Thursday, November 7th, as part of the DCP Speaker Series, Stein will talk about his experiences documenting Mexico village life and will show images from his book. Stein will also teach a three-day workshop at DCP from Friday, November 8 – Sunday, November 10.

