Dear Clark Hair Studio Hosts Benefit Halloween Party

Dear Clark Hair Studio, one of Uptown’s premiere hair salon, is throwing a Halloween bash that will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The goal of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is to prevent and cure breast cancer by supporting research. The foundation believes research is leading to the core of the disease and will one day transform the lives of both men and women so they get the help they need.

Dear Clark and local artists have teamed up and created a limited-edition t-shirt design that will be sold for $50 with all proceeds going towards breast cancer research.

Come out and join them for a night of charity, shopping, art, and Halloween treats. Dear Clark will also be taking appointments for Halloween makeup and hair looks. Whether you want to look sexy or scary, Dear Clark can give you what you want.

Cocktails will be served by Quarter Bar and food provided by Breadwinners. Dress in your best costume for a chance to win a cash prize.

RSVP here. Donations for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation can be made at bcrf.org.