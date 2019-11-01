Saints of June announces Dresses for Dreams Global 5k Race

Saints of June, a local Dallas apparel start-up, are excited to announce the Dresses for Dreams Global 5K race. A portion of the proceeds raised from the 5k will go to support Fields of Dreams Uganda.

Field of Dreams Uganda provides orphaned and vulnerable children of Uganda with optimism through soccer and education. According to the Fields of Dreams website, the girl empowerment initiative has helped over 3,000 female students and teachers at nine partner schools across Uganda.

With the core values of compassion, cultural sensitivity, humble servanthood, integrity, sustainability, and transparency, they aim to empower kids in Uganda to increase enrollment and cut down dropout rates in schools.

Dresses for Dreams Global 5k funds will help with school fees, character development workshops, hygiene kits, soccer training, coaching, and more.

Saints of June were able to donate enough money this year to send one girl in Uganda to college. She aspires to attend law school.

The company’s goal is to create an impact through using a give-back model and create change in the communities they serve.

Saints of June will have a booth at the race. In addition to Fields of Dreams Uganda, a portion of all Saints of June proceeds goes to support Dallas-based Jonathan’s Place.

The race which is held yearly in November will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Bachman Lake Park.