Two Park Cities Residents Indicted In Drug Trafficking Operation

Two Park Cities residents were among 10 people charged this week in an alleged drug trafficking operation.

Gina Corwin, 51, and Gary Collin Bussell, 50, were indicted on seven counts of drugs and weapons-related charges.

The operation, which started as early as 2014, was uncovered after a person’s death in December of 2018 was linked to the use of Fentanyl and Alprazolam from the suspects, according to court records. CBS 11 reported Fairview police found a 30-year-old man dead in his apartment after overdosing on Fentanyl.

The Dallas Morning News reported Ben Westin, Scott Perras, Frank Dockery, William Allbrook, Lisa Young, George Wagner III, and Todd Shewmake were also among the 10 indicted in this case and five of the accused made their initial appearance in federal court Thursday. They also report Allbrook pleaded not guilty to two of the seven counts.

The 10 are accused of trafficking Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl, a report states.

They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted and those indicted in relation to the death face at least 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the indictment.

Authorities also filed a notice of intent to seize a Remington shotgun and a Mossberg .22 rifle reportedly used in the operation.

A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Bus Sell PDF by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd

Corwin by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd