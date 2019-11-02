Pregnant Employee Shot During CVS Robbery

A masked robber shot a pregnant CVS employee twice Saturday morning at the store at Mockingbird Lane and U.S. 75, near SMU, according to the University Park Police Department.

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. to reports of shots fired at the store, according to an announcement from Assistant Chief Jim Savage.

University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman, who was approximately eight months pregnant, to

Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

“Her condition and that of the child is unknown at this time,” Savage said.

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

The robber, described as 6-feet tall and wearing heavy dark-colored winter clothing with a hood and his face covered, demanded money before shooting and then fled east on foot, police said.

No money was taken.

SMU police increased patrols on campus after the shooting, according to an announcement on Twitter.