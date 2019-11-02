Saturday, November 2, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

crime
Crime News 

Pregnant Employee Shot During CVS Robbery

William Taylor 0 Comments , , ,

A masked robber shot a pregnant CVS employee twice Saturday morning at the store at Mockingbird Lane and U.S. 75, near SMU, according to the University Park Police Department.

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. to reports of shots fired at the store, according to an announcement from Assistant Chief Jim Savage.

University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman, who was approximately eight months pregnant, to
Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

“Her condition and that of the child is unknown at this time,” Savage said.

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

The robber, described as 6-feet tall and wearing heavy dark-colored winter clothing with a hood and his face covered, demanded money before shooting and then fled east on foot, police said.

No money was taken.

SMU police increased patrols on campus after the shooting, according to an announcement on Twitter.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

SMU Student to Open Boutique This Spring at The Plaza at Preston Center

Caitlin Adams 0

Billingsley Spotted Catching Bus From HP to UP

Joanna England 19

Police Reports: Feb. 6-12

Annie Wiles 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *