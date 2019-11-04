Crime Reports Oct. 29-Nov. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VALETED AWAY

A valet reported at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 1 that he brought a Dodge Ram to the front of the Tulum restaurant in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, and went back inside to let the guests know their vehicle was ready, but when they got back outside, the truck was gone.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:40 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of driving without insurance or a valid license in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Don’t forget your keys. A man reported his 2018 BMW X2 missing from his driveway in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue at 7:20 a.m., and he suspected he may have left his keys inside. Officers also found some items, including a binder, a tumbler, and a pair of drumsticks that belong to the owner of the car in the street at the intersection of Belclaire Avenue and Roland Avenue.

A woman reported finding a backpack containing a baseball glove, an umbrella, snacks, and a printed email in front of her house in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue at 9:11 a.m.

3 Sunday

Arrested at 2:54 a.m.: A 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

A woman reported a theft of a 2017 Jeep in the 3300 block of Marquette Street at 4:05 p.m.

29 Tuesday

A woman reported a Toyota Camry and a Mercedes were burglarized in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 10:11 p.m.

30 Wednesday

A man reported someone took his Range Rover from the 3500 block of Haynie Avenue around 8:25 a.m.

31 Thursday

A man reported someone stole the license plate from his car in the 3800 block of University Boulevard at 10:48 a.m.

Officers responded to a burglary in the 3900 block of McFarlin Boulevard at 7:20 p.m.

1 Friday

A woman reported someone broke her window and tried to get in her house in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Officers arrested a suspect for public intoxication.

A man reported someone broke into his car in the 8300 block of Preston Road and stole his computer at 3:09 p.m.

2 Saturday

Attempted Robbery: A woman reported someone entered the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, demanded money, and shot an employee.